Ronald (Ron) William Greene, 74, passed away suddenly at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida on May 5, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 43 years, Bonnie (Galligan) Greene. Ron was born in Westerly on September 4, 1945, the son of the late Charles (Doug) Greene and Georgia (Kitchen) Greene. Ron graduated from Westerly High School in 1963 and later served in the US Army. He did a tour of duty in Vietnam during the war and was a Vietnam War veteran. After the military, Ron moved to St. Petersburg and attended the University of South Florida. After graduating, Ron worked as an IRS agent for the Internal Revenue Service for his entire professional career. Upon his retirement, Ron and Bonnie spent much of their time traveling and taking cruises. Besides his wife, Bonnie, Ron is survived by three brothers, Gordon of Pawcatuck, Douglas and his wife, Linda, of Ashaway and Kevin of St. Petersburg. He was predeceased by his sister, Carole Muzar.

