Ronald William "Ron" Greene
1945 - 2020
Ronald (Ron) William Greene, 74, passed away suddenly at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida on May 5, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 43 years, Bonnie (Galligan) Greene. Ron was born in Westerly on September 4, 1945, the son of the late Charles (Doug) Greene and Georgia (Kitchen) Greene. Ron graduated from Westerly High School in 1963 and later served in the US Army. He did a tour of duty in Vietnam during the war and was a Vietnam War veteran. After the military, Ron moved to St. Petersburg and attended the University of South Florida. After graduating, Ron worked as an IRS agent for the Internal Revenue Service for his entire professional career. Upon his retirement, Ron and Bonnie spent much of their time traveling and taking cruises. Besides his wife, Bonnie, Ron is survived by three brothers, Gordon of Pawcatuck, Douglas and his wife, Linda, of Ashaway and Kevin of St. Petersburg. He was predeceased by his sister, Carole Muzar.

Published in The Westerly Sun from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
July 24, 2020
I am going to miss Uncle Ronnie so much! Growing up, we visited the family in Florida every year and I looked forward to seeing and spending time with both Ronnie and Bonnie. His infectious humor and crazy antics are what I will remember the most and those memories I will always cherish. Psst....dont tell the rest of the fam...but he was always my favorite uncle! . He was an amazing husband for Aunt Bonnie, the love the two of them shared was something rarely seen in todays world. Even through the ups and downs that life threw at them...the bond they shared was unbreakable. They, like my own parents, showed me by example what true love and commitment is and I thank them for it.
Sherri DeMarco (Greene)
Family
July 24, 2020
He was so full of laughter and fun! Enjoyed traveling often always with his beloved Bonnie by his side. He will be so missed, but thought of often, always with a smile. He enjoyed life, sadly it was cut all too short. Our thoughts go out to Bonnie, and sympathies to all who knew him! Doug and Linda Greene
Linda Greene
Family
