Dear Nigro family. I was shocked to see Rosa has passed and it brought so many memories back of our days at Venerini. I can hear her laughing with all the fun times we had. She was a sweet gentle soul and may she Rest In Peace with her God. Condolences to her children as well. Your mom and I were best friends but as life goes on we didn’t keep in touch. I hope you have happy memories to sustain you. She holds a special place in mine. God bless you all.

Donna Fay

