Rosalie M. (Alessio) Sposato, 76, peacefully passed from this life to eternity at the Westerly Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 13, 2019.
She was born in Westerly to the late William N. and Margaret R. Sposato. She was predeceased by her husband, Dominic Sposato; her oldest brother William "Sonny" Alessio; and her grandson Brian Sposato.
She leaves her daughter Margaret "Peggy" King and husband Bob of Conn., her son Joseph Sposato of Westerly; granddaughters, Andrea and Lauren; three great-grandchildren, Marcus, Anthony and Christian; a brother Deacon Robert G. Alessio and wife Roberta of Westerly; and many other extended family members. With a very special mention, Rosalie leaves her most loving and dedicated best friend of many years, William "Bill" Grenier.
Rosalie was born, raised, educated and lived in Westerly most of her life as a very devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother. She took it upon herself to personally care for her family, becoming a practical nurse and giving of herself to each family member as needed. She was the primary caregiver at the end of life for her father and eldest brother.
She loved cooking, hosting family dinners, and celebrating holidays in the Italian way, where her home was open to friends and family alike with hospitality, good food and fun.
She was an active member of the Senior Center where she was a former cook. She and Bill went camping often and adopted their camper-friends as family, feeding them with Italian cooking and inviting them to their home. Rosalie made many friends during her life with her kindness and sense of humor. She will be missed immensely.
Special thanks to the Westerly Health Center and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate care to Rosalie.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be held privately. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 15, 2019