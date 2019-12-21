|
WESTERLY - Rosaria (Luzzi) Magliari of Pierce Street, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the age of 99. She was the wife of the late Saverio Magliari who predeceased her on June 15, 2008, and mother of Giuseppe Magliari who also predeceased her on October 16, 2009.
Rosaria was born in Acri, Cosenza, Italy to the late Federico and Immacolata Luzzi. She was predeceased by six siblings, Pasquale, Giuseppe, Angelo, Salvatore and Giovanni Luzzi, and Maria DeGiacomo. Her sister Immacolata Ritacco survives her and lives in Westerly.
Mrs. Magliari also leaves behind her four beloved children, Salvatore Magliari, Felice Magliari, Margaret Chimento and Mary Lind, all of Westerly; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Rosaria came to the USA in 1969. She worked as a sander for Guild Musical and was a devout communicant of Immaculate Conception Church and loved to pray every day, including the rosary. She was a beautiful, Christian woman. She loved to garden and was an amazing cook, especially her signature ricotta meatballs amongst many other Italian dishes. Most of all, she was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Entombment will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019