Rosaria (Fortunato) Ritacco
Rosaria Fortunato Ritacco of Westerly passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Wednesday, June 24,2020 after her battle with Dementia at the age of 80. She was the wife of late Vincenzo Ritacco.
Born in Acri, Provence of Cosenza, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Luciano and Cristina Fortunato.
Known as "Momma Rosa" she spent many years working as a prep cook at Paddy's Beach Club in Misquamicut. Rosaria loved to garden, cook, and share everything she made with friends and neighbors.
She is survived by her two sons, Ralph Ritacco and his wife Jessica, and Angelo Ritacco all of Westerly. Rosaria will also be dearly missed by her two sisters, Maria Cofone, of Italy, Assunta Groccia of Coco Beach, Florida, and her sister-in-law Marlene Fortunato of Westerly, as well as her granddaughter Brittan Rose Ritacco; her two step-grandsons, Kade and Pierce Abosso; and many nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Angelina Ritacco, and her two brothers Salvatore and Giorgio Fortunato.
Due to gathering restrictions, funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
