Rose (Lasorsa) Barravecchia


1927 - 2020
Rose (Lasorsa) Barravecchia Obituary
PAWCATUCK - Rose (Lasorsa) Barravecchia of Pawcatuck, Connecticut died peacefully on January 30, 2020.
Mrs. Barravecchia was born on August 7, 1927 in Providence, Rhode Island to Francesco and Francesca Lasorsa.
Rose moved to Pawcatuck when she married her husband, Domenick Barravecchia, who predeceased her in 2010.
Rose is best known for working in the child care room at the Westerly-Pawcatuck YMCA for over 25 years.

In her younger days, Mrs. Barravecchia was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella of St. Michael's Church as well as a local garden club member.

Rose enjoyed gardening, cooking, and decorating her home which she cherished. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife.

Rose leaves behind her daughter Gail Dandurand, her husband George Dandurand and her one granddaughter Abigail Avery (Dandurand) Comtois and her husband Sean Comtois. Rose also leaves behind 4 siblings who reside in North Providence.
Calling hours will be held at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI on Saturday, February 8th from 9-10:30 AM. going in procession for a funeral mass at St. Michael Church, 60 Liberty St. Pawcatuck, CT at 11 AM. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
