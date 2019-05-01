The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory
64 Friendship St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2352
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
111 High Street
Westerly, RI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Sebastian Cemetery
Westerly, RI
View Map
Rose M. (Cherenzia) Magni, 88, of Pierce Street, Westerly, passed away on Sunday morning, April 28, 2019 at Apple Rehab Watch Hill. She is survived by her son, Erik Lewis, husband of Deborah of Chicago, IL, her sister, Mary Gentile of Westerly, her brothers, James, Joseph & Anthony Cherenzia – all of Westerly, her sister, Nancy M. Cherenzia of Westerly and a few nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Frank "Vic" Cherenzia, Natalie "Nattie" Cherenzia, John "Big Jack" Cherenzia and Angelo "Hoover" Cherenzia, and her sister, Anne B. Vangieri.
Mrs. Magni was born in Westerly on February 19, 1931, the daughter of the late James and Josephine "Peppina" (Nucelli) Cherenzia. Rose was a twister for almost 20 years at the George C. Moore Company of Westerly and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the good people at Apple Rehab Watch Hill for their 7 years of care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Funeral services are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from May 1 to May 2, 2019
