- Mrs. Roselyn E. (Evans) Bernard, of North Kingstown, RI, beloved wife of the late Armand J. Bernard, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Westerly, RI., she was the daughter of the late William C. and Anastasia (Crowley) Evans. She was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was Valedictorian of the 1951 class of Stonington High School. Roselyn loved music, dancing, poetry, and had a smile that could light up the room. She leaves three sons, Stephen (Natalie) Bernard, Paul (Judy) Bernard, Robert (Deborah) Bernard and a daughter, Catherine (James) Crider; two siblings, Marie and Ernest; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, William, John, and Edward.
Calling hours will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM in the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, RI 02891. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 AM. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly, RI. All are invited to meet directly at the church. Interment will be in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly, RI.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Roselyn's memory to the or the . For online condolences, visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020