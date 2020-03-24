|
Rosetta M. (Boumenot) Johnson, 70, of White Rock Road, Westerly, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday afternoon, March 21, 2020 at the Rhode Island Hospital. Rosetta was pre-deceased by her husband of 46 years William Johnson. She is survived by her children, Tina Bourden (Paul), Heidi Hindle, Tabitha Burdick, Drew Johnson (Laurialye), Kyle Johnson (Charlotte), Sandi-Jo Burdick and Keylanna Johnson as well as three step-daughters, Laura Hann (Robert), Margaret Sherman and Marianne Conrad and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Johnson was born Westerly on February 20, 1950, the daughter of the late Thelma Burdick. For many years, Rosetta was a bus monitor for the Westerly School System.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 24, 2020