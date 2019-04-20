The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory
1068 Main St.
Chipley, FL 32428
(850) 638-4010
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosewell Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosewell Burrows "Rocky" Palmer


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosewell Burrows "Rocky" Palmer Obituary
Roswell "Rocky" Burrows Palmer, age 81, of Chipley, Florida, passed from this life Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 21, 1937 to Elbert and Ruth "Smethurst" Palmer. Rocky is preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Gale Palmer and one sister; Sharon Robertson. He is survived by his two sons; Chris Palmer and wife Rhonda of Kansas and Curt Palmer and wife Prapai of Connecticut, one step-daughter; Cathy Simms, one brother; Elbert "Skip" Palmer and wife Linda, 5 grandchildren; Christopher Palmer, Madison Palmer, Natalie Palmer, Wendy Palmer, and Nui Sendee, 3 Nephews; Robert Palmer, Steven Palmer, and Matthew Robertson, and one great grandchild on the way; Ryan Andrew Palmer. Memorialization will be by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now