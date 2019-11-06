The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mystic Congregational Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Welch, Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Dickinson Welch, Jr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Dickinson Welch, Jr. Obituary
Roy Dickinson Welch, Jr., born in Springfield, Mass. Feb. 22, 1928, formerly of Barrington, RI died peacefully Oct. 14, 2019, in Mystic. A joyful man, Mr. Welch was a devoted father, friend and fundraiser extraordinaire for good causes.
His beloved family include, Jody Welch, Katonah, N.Y.; Scott Welch, New York, N.Y.; Cynthia Welch-Moriarty, Amherst, Mass.; Jocelyn Welch-McCarthy, South Kingstown, R.I.; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Celebrate Roy's life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Mystic Congregational Church.
Dinoto Funeral Home in Mystic, is assisting the family. Please visit www.dinotofuneral.com for more information.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dinoto Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -