Ruby A. (Palmer) Wilcox, 90, of Soap House Lane Hope Valley, RI died peacefully on Wednesday October 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Henry L. Wilcox.
Born in Hopkinton, RI on April 15, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Peter P. and Jane (Clark) Palmer.
Ruby was an active member in the First Baptist Church of Hope Valley. She also was an avid Bridge Player at the Westerly Senior Center for many years.
In her younger days Ruby enjoyed playing volleyball, softball and played in several bowling leagues.
Mrs. Wilcox was a highly skilled and well known local artist and many of her oil paintings were on exhibit and displayed throughout South County.
Ruby leaves her four sons; Alan L. Wilcox and his wife Faith of Monson, MA, Gary Wilcox and his wife Sue, David Wilcox and his wife Debra and Edwin Wilcox and his wife Stephanie all of Hope Valley, RI. She also leaves her two sisters, Ethel Blanchard of Westerly and Caroline Soucy of North Carolina and she was the grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother of 1.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. A calling hour will precede the service from 10-11. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Hope Valley, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hope Valley, PO Box 326 Hope Valley, RI 02832
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019