Rudolph J. "Rudy" Gieseking, Jr., 78, beloved husband of Priscilla 'Penny" (Baake) Gieseking, of Oak Street, Ashaway, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Estena Gieseking.
Rudy worked as an Operating Engineer for Tilcon Connecticut, Inc. for many years until his retirement in 2005. He was an avid fisherman who loved nature.
In addition to his loving wife Penny, he will be dearly missed by five children, Christopher Gieseking of Florida, Wesley Gieseking of Connecticut, Stacey Griffeth of North Carolina, and Terri Doherty and Serena Bucchi, both also of Connecticut; as well as six grandchildren.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com