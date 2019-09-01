The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Chariho Free Baptist Church
504 Carolina Back Rd. (Rte. 112)
Carolina, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Burge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell E. Burge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell E. Burge Obituary
Russell E. Burge, 52, of Shalimar, Florida, passed away at home on July 18, 2019.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Otis L., Jr. and Patricia (White), and the stepson of Mary Lou (Pucci) Richmond of Bradford.
Rusty was a US Army veteran who enjoyed wood working and carpentry, and was always willing to help someone in need. He leaves his wife Linda of FL; brothers, Otis L. "Buddy" Burge, III of Ledyard and Brandon L. Burge of Bradford; his niece and nephew, Samara and Nathaniel Burge; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be Wednesday at 10am at Chariho Free Baptist Church, 504 Carolina Back Rd. (Rte. 112), Carolina followed by a gathering in the church. Burial at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now