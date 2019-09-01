|
|
Russell E. Burge, 52, of Shalimar, Florida, passed away at home on July 18, 2019.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Otis L., Jr. and Patricia (White), and the stepson of Mary Lou (Pucci) Richmond of Bradford.
Rusty was a US Army veteran who enjoyed wood working and carpentry, and was always willing to help someone in need. He leaves his wife Linda of FL; brothers, Otis L. "Buddy" Burge, III of Ledyard and Brandon L. Burge of Bradford; his niece and nephew, Samara and Nathaniel Burge; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be Wednesday at 10am at Chariho Free Baptist Church, 504 Carolina Back Rd. (Rte. 112), Carolina followed by a gathering in the church. Burial at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019