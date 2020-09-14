1/1
Russell K. "Sleepy" Barber, Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell K. "Sleepy" Barber, Jr., 69, of Townhouse Road in Hopkinton, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Russell K., Sr. and Ann Barber.
Russell worked as a pipe fitter at Electric Boat for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family and building model cars.
He leaves behind his son Russell K. Barber, III; brothers, Dean (Angelique) Barber and Earl Barber; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews including his best buddy Shawn Vargas and Amber, Madison and Chiara. Sleepy was predeceased by his brother Todd.
A Celebration of Sleepy's Life will be held at a date and time to be announced. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved