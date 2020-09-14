Russell K. "Sleepy" Barber, Jr., 69, of Townhouse Road in Hopkinton, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Russell K., Sr. and Ann Barber.
Russell worked as a pipe fitter at Electric Boat for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family and building model cars.
He leaves behind his son Russell K. Barber, III; brothers, Dean (Angelique) Barber and Earl Barber; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews including his best buddy Shawn Vargas and Amber, Madison and Chiara. Sleepy was predeceased by his brother Todd.
A Celebration of Sleepy's Life will be held at a date and time to be announced.