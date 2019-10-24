|
Ruth V. (Montalto) Simonelli, 95, of Pleasant Street, Westerly, very peacefully passed away on Saturday evening, October 19, 2019 at the Westerly Health Center, surrounded by her children and family. She was pre-deceased by her adoring husband, Reno D. Simonelli in 2002. She is survived by her son, David E. Simonelli, husband of Colleen F. of Naperville, IL, her daughter, Gayla J. Jackson, of Wellesley, MA, and her grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph, Devin, Kara and Shae.
Mrs. Simonelli was born in Westerly on June 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Cosimo and Carmela (Salimbene) Montalto. She was a lifelong resident of Westerly and lovingly devoted her life to her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. There will be a calling hour before the Mass from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the Westerly Health Center, 280 High Street, Westerly, RI 02891 on Ruth's behalf.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 24, 2019