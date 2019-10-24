The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory
64 Friendship St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2352
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory
64 Friendship St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
44 Elm Street
Westerly, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Simonelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth V. (Montalto) Simonelli


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth V. (Montalto) Simonelli Obituary
Ruth V. (Montalto) Simonelli, 95, of Pleasant Street, Westerly, very peacefully passed away on Saturday evening, October 19, 2019 at the Westerly Health Center, surrounded by her children and family. She was pre-deceased by her adoring husband, Reno D. Simonelli in 2002. She is survived by her son, David E. Simonelli, husband of Colleen F. of Naperville, IL, her daughter, Gayla J. Jackson, of Wellesley, MA, and her grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph, Devin, Kara and Shae.
Mrs. Simonelli was born in Westerly on June 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Cosimo and Carmela (Salimbene) Montalto. She was a lifelong resident of Westerly and lovingly devoted her life to her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. There will be a calling hour before the Mass from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the Westerly Health Center, 280 High Street, Westerly, RI 02891 on Ruth's behalf.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now