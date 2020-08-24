On Tuesday, August 18, Sally Sterne Johnson, beloved daughter, sister and friend passed at her home in New Britain under the care of Hospice. She was born on March 6,1953 in Groton, CT to Richard Curtis Johnson, Sr. and Margaret Baker Johnson.
Sally grew up in West Hartford, CT and attended the local public schools. Upon graduation, she began a career in the Hartford area and remained a long-term resident of Connecticut.
Twenty-three years ago, Sally was introduced to her longtime companion, friend and partner Dick Popham, and they were blessed to spend their lives together. They enjoyed being near the water whether at the beach, fishing or canoeing on a river. She was always up for an adventure and would often capture her memories in paintings. Sally had a passion for animals; she loved horses and cared for many pets over the years. Most recently she was a devoted "mom" to her beloved dogs, Inky and Checkers, and they were at her bedside when she passed.
Sally navigated life's challenges with courage, faith, and perseverance and she gave strength to many others in their time of need.
Sally is predeceased by her father Richard Curtis Johnson, Sr. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her partner Dick Popham, her mother Margaret B. Johnson, her brothers Curt (Holly), David (Jill), Rob (Kristin), her nieces Olivia, Eleanor, Ava, Claire, her nephews Brett, Wyatt, and Cole and by many other extended family members and relatives.
"Well done my beloved child, you have run the race and now you're home." We will miss your smile.
There will be no calling hours due to the pandemic. A private service and burial will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Sally Johnson to: Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111: CThumane.org.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all of Sally's healthcare providers from Hartford HealthCare, Hospice Care and Hartford HealthCare Independence at Home. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHibornBreen.com