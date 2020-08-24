1/1
Sally Sterne Johnson
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, August 18, Sally Sterne Johnson, beloved daughter, sister and friend passed at her home in New Britain under the care of Hospice. She was born on March 6,1953 in Groton, CT to Richard Curtis Johnson, Sr. and Margaret Baker Johnson.
Sally grew up in West Hartford, CT and attended the local public schools. Upon graduation, she began a career in the Hartford area and remained a long-term resident of Connecticut.
Twenty-three years ago, Sally was introduced to her longtime companion, friend and partner Dick Popham, and they were blessed to spend their lives together. They enjoyed being near the water whether at the beach, fishing or canoeing on a river. She was always up for an adventure and would often capture her memories in paintings. Sally had a passion for animals; she loved horses and cared for many pets over the years. Most recently she was a devoted "mom" to her beloved dogs, Inky and Checkers, and they were at her bedside when she passed.
Sally navigated life's challenges with courage, faith, and perseverance and she gave strength to many others in their time of need.
Sally is predeceased by her father Richard Curtis Johnson, Sr. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her partner Dick Popham, her mother Margaret B. Johnson, her brothers Curt (Holly), David (Jill), Rob (Kristin), her nieces Olivia, Eleanor, Ava, Claire, her nephews Brett, Wyatt, and Cole and by many other extended family members and relatives.
"Well done my beloved child, you have run the race and now you're home." We will miss your smile.
There will be no calling hours due to the pandemic. A private service and burial will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Sally Johnson to: Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111: CThumane.org.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all of Sally's healthcare providers from Hartford HealthCare, Hospice Care and Hartford HealthCare Independence at Home. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHibornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear this. Sally I will miss you. You were such an inspiration to me. Your sweet, kind, gentle spirit always grounded me. Each time I thought of you I smiled. Truly wish I could have spent more time with you. Again, you will be missed. Xoxo
Maria
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved