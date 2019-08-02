|
|
Salvatore A. Zito, 73, of Crescent St., Westerly, passed away Sunday.
He was the husband of Faith Bessette-Zito.
He is survived by his daughters, Kristina A. Zito and Anna E. Phelan, and his best friend Rosco Zito.
A memorial will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities (ECHO) 165 State St., New London, 06320.
For additional obituary information or to share a note of remembrance with Sal's family, please visit: www.dinotofuneral.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 2, 2019