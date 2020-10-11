1/1
Salvatore Burton
1941 - 2020
Salvatore Burton, 79, of Westerly, passed away after a long illness on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Westerly Hospital. He was the loving husband of Christine (Johnson) Burton and together they shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Westerly on April 1, 1941, he was the son of the late Floyd and Mary Rose (Alice) Burton.
Sal graduated Westerly High School in 1961 and went on to serve his country proudly as a Navy Seabee stationed in Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Following the military, Sal was a hardworking and dedicated employee for over 40 years with General Dynamics Electric Boat. He was strong in his faith and a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church. He was also an active member of the Westerly Parkinson's support group. Most importantly, he loved his family and cherished every moment with them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Besides his loving wife Christine, he leaves his children Alison Patton and her husband Scott of Westerly, David Burton and his wife Vivian Ng of Brooklyn, NY, Stacey Pride and her husband Stephen of Westerly and Elisabeth Donnelly and her husband Tim of Pepperell, MA; grandchildren Dana Pancaro and her husband Chris, Franklin Patton and his long-time companion Kalee Bettez, Katia Pride, Lindsey Pride and Nora Donnelly; his great-granddaughter Julia Rose Pancaro; his siblings Ken Burton of Westerly and Bert Mannix of Tortola along with his three nephews Thomas Mannix, Travis Burton and Kenneth Burton. He was predeceased by a niece Andrea Mannix.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Westerly Hospital for their loving care and compassion for Sal and his family during his time with them.
The Burton family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI., seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time) will be in place. A memorial service will be held privately by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the American Parkinson's Association, Rhode Island Chapter at https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/rhode-island/
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
