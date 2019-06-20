Salvatore Fontana, 77, beloved husband of Francesca (Luzzi) Fontana, of Tower Street, Westerly, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Born in Corigliano, Cosenza, Italy, he was the son of the late Francesco and Iolanda Fontana.

Salvatore worked with the Dept. of Transportation for the Town of Westerly for many years and was also a longtime, self-employed landscaper. He was a devoted Communicant of Immaculate Conception Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three siblings, Cristina DeSantis (Michael), Joseph Fontana (Christine) and Silvia Fontana; two children, Franco Fontana (Graciela) and Yolanda Frazier (Rich); and grandchildren, Stefanie, Sal and Jessica Fontana, Jennifer DeLucia (Christopher) and Rachel and Amy Frazier. Salvatore was predeceased by his brother Eugenio Fontana and nephew Francesco "Frankie" DeSantis.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4pm – 7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Friday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary