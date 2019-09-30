The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Samuel Arlington Vickers

Samuel Arlington Vickers Obituary
Samuel Arlington Vickers, 91, of Arlington, TX and formally of Pawcatuck CT, died February 18, 2019.
He was a United States Navy veteran and worked at Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut until retirement. He and his wife then moved from Pawcatuck to Tucson, Arizona, and later to Arlington, TX.
Born in Dupo, IL, he was the son of the late Thomas Arthur Lewis and Ruth Marie Hamilton Vickers, Sr.
He was predeceased by his wife Claire M. Kinney Vickers who he was married to for 64 years; daughter Linda Vickers; brothers, John Vickers, Frank Vickers, Thomas A L Vickers Jr., sister Eleanora Vickers; and grandson Raymond E Winchester, III.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary (Kathy) Winchester and son-in-law Raymond, Joanne V. Banker and son-in-law Michael, and Lisa Churchwell; sons, Samuel Vickers and Richard Vickers; 6 grandchildren;16 great grandchildren; brother Bill Vickers of Dupo, IL, and sister Rose Marie Bayha of Everett, WA.
He was a carpenter by trade and continued to enjoy woodworking in his retirement.
Burial service with Full Military Honors will be held at St. Michael Cemetery, Stillman Ave. Ext., Pawcatuck, CT October4, 2019 at 12:30p.m. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 30, 2019
