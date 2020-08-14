Samuel "Rocky" Cozzolino, 68, of Pawcatuck, Ct. passed away August 7, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Born in Westerly to Samuel Cozzolino and Dorothy Irene Rock of Westerly who predeceased him. Rocky lived most of his life in Westerly, R.I. He worked construction for many years. He was a fantastic cook and an avid fisherman. He was also big into the outdoors and gardening. He loved old western movies. He was always good for a laugh. He leaves behind a brother Charles Cozzolino of Servierville, Tennessee, a brother Dino Cozzolino of Westerly, R.I., a sister Allison and many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours and burial is private.

