Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
River Bend Cemetery
117 Beach St.
Westerly, RI
Samuel "Butch" Gencarella

Samuel "Butch" Gencarella Obituary
Samuel "Butch" Gencarella, of Westerly, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by his family, he was 94. His wife Clara sadly predeceased him in May of this year, they were married for 67 years.
Born in Westerly to James and Annunziata "Nancy" Gencarella, Butch started his own successful plumbing company, Gencarella Plumbing and Heating, which he ran for over 50 years. He was a US Army veteran of WWII. Butch was also a life member of the Elks Club, Bocce Club and the Calabrese Club. Many fond memories and laughs have been shared recently by those who were friends with Butch and Clara throughout the years. Butch enjoyed sharing in these memories.
He will be sadly missed by his son Gary "Butch" Gencarella (Tina) of Westerly, and his daughter Deborah Algiere of Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Amanda Stevens and Andrea Gencarella of Pawcatuck, Todd Murano of Providence and Carla Murano of Florida; and three great grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, Louis Gencarella and Paul Gencarella of Westerly, James Gencarella of Cos Cob, CT and one sister Nancy Toscano of Westerly; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by six siblings, Marry Celestino, Angelina Chester, and Joseph, John, Nate and Rosalie Gencarella.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff of the Westerly Health Center and Continuum Hospice Patient Care for the kindness, comfort and support they provided to Butch, particularly during his final days.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 12th from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service at River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach St., Westerly on Tuesday at 11:30a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Frank Olean Center, 93 Airport Road, Westerly, RI 02891 in Butch's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
Download Now