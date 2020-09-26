1/1
Samuel James Brown, III
1954 - 2020
Samuel James Brown, III, passed away on September 6, 2020 at his home in Western MA. He was born on July 14, 1954 to Sam and Mary Brown. He had a charismatic personality and extraordinary musical talent. He was a renowned regional performer, touring mainly as The Sammy Brown Band. His music also took him to California, Texas, and finally, the Berkshires. Sam released many CD's that received critical acclaim.
He was predeceased by his parents as well as his wife, Cheryl Skinner. He is survived by his daughters, Hailey Vadakin and her husband Dave of Sheffield, MA and Julia Brown of Pittsfield; his sisters Kathleen Main and her husband Robert of Stonington, CT and Amanda Walsh of Suffield, MA; his brother, Christopher Brown and his wife Gail of North Monmouth, ME; his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Sam will be private. Condolences may be shared at http://www.finnertyandstevens.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
