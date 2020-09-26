Samuel James Brown, III, passed away on September 6, 2020 at his home in Western MA. He was born on July 14, 1954 to Sam and Mary Brown. He had a charismatic personality and extraordinary musical talent. He was a renowned regional performer, touring mainly as The Sammy Brown Band. His music also took him to California, Texas, and finally, the Berkshires. Sam released many CD's that received critical acclaim.
He was predeceased by his parents as well as his wife, Cheryl Skinner. He is survived by his daughters, Hailey Vadakin and her husband Dave of Sheffield, MA and Julia Brown of Pittsfield; his sisters Kathleen Main and her husband Robert of Stonington, CT and Amanda Walsh of Suffield, MA; his brother, Christopher Brown and his wife Gail of North Monmouth, ME; his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Sam will be private. Condolences may be shared at http://www.finnertyandstevens.com