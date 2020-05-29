Samuel Piccolo, Jr., 86, passed away at home the evening of 26 May 2020 with the deep love of his family surrounding him. The son of the late Samuel and Susie ( Falco) Piccolo, he was a lifelong resident of Westerly. He was the cherished husband of Karen Hebb Piccolo.

As a young man, he served in the US Navy aboard the USS Allagash.

Sam was the affable owner of Sam Piccolo Jr. & Sons Rubbish Removal Company, serving customers in Hopkinton, Watch Hill and Westerly for some 50 years.

He was a man of many talents, most notably among them woodworking and nurturing the flowers and vegetables in his greenhouses. He delighted in making special wooden toys for his grandchildren and step grandchildren and he was the most generous host of his legendary Labor Day parties.

In addition to Karen, he is survived by his seven beloved children; E. Jean Kelly, Kristy Haggerty and her husband, Tucker, Pean Frick and her partner, John Roberts, Sam III and Tish, Steve, Scott, and Stacy Fiore, RN, and her husband Jay. He will always be "Nutzi" to his 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandsons, and four O'Neill stepsons and their families.

Sam was predeceased by his brother, Robert, four half sisters, son-in-law, Joe Kelly and granddaughter, Pamela Kelly Servidio.

His family is most grateful for the care given Sam by Dr. Job Sandoval and his staff, the Cancer Institute of Rhode Island Hospital and Hope Hospice and Palliative Care. Meghan Nelson and the rest of the HH & PC staff warrant a heartfelt thank you for all they did for us.

Anyone who wishes to honor Sam is asked to please make a donation to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904.

Due to present circumstances, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store