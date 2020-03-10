|
Sandra A. (Schilke) Chiaradio Christina, 73, of Potter Hill Road in Westerly, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Christina. She was also predeceased by her first husband Edward Chiaradio.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Reinhold and Harriet Schilke.
Sandy worked as a Medical Secretary for ENT Associates of Westerly for many years and was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church. She was a member of the Calabrese Women's Auxiliary and the Rainbow Girls. She enjoyed painting stills, cooking and gardening, however most important to Sandy was spending time with her family.
She was the beloved mother of four children, Anthony J. and Cyndi Chiaradio of Pawcatuck, Marie A. Chiaradio of Westerly, and Deana A. and Michael Bliven and Nicole K. Chiaradio and Timothy, all of Charlestown. Sandy will be dearly missed by her siblings, Edward Schilke and his wife Nancy of Westerly and Linda Bruno of Pawcatuck; sisters-in-law, Maria Schilke and Rosemarie Christina; her seven grandchildren, Kerri, Aaron, Emma, Olivia, Christopher, Kiara and Maggie; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Schilke.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place at 10am on Thursday at Central Baptist Church, 16 Elm St., Westerly. There is no procession to church from the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the in Sandy's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 10, 2020