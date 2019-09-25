|
Sandra L. (Smith) Bates, beloved wife of Richard C. Bates, of Sand Hill Road, Charlestown, passed away at RI Hospital in Providence on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Sandra was surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.
Born in Noank, CT, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Smith and Susan Cunha.
Sandra leaves her husband Richard; two children, Earle W. McDonough of Charlestown and Melody L. Mendes and husband Francis of Lowell, ME; six siblings, Beverly Kores, Kenneth A. Smith, Merlene Burtzloff, Charles Smith, Kenneth R. Smith and Charlene Young; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Linda Castle; and her sister Gloria Cal.
A Memorial Service will be held at a day and time to be announced. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 25, 2019