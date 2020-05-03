Sandra Lee (Porter) Perrin, 76, Valley Drive Ashaway, RI, died peacefully on April 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William E. Perrin.
Born in Connellsville, PA on January 12, 1944 she was the daughter of the late John Robert and Geraldine (LaPorte) Porter.
Mrs. Perrin had been an Administrative Assistant at George C. Moore Co., Imperial Wallpaper and Mystic Color Lab. She was a member of the Ashaway Junior Homemakers and Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
Besides her loving and devoted husband of over 56 years she will be sadly missed by her two children; Scott W. Perrin his wife Caighln and Diann N. Perrin. She was the loving grandmother of Adam Cadow, Emily Crabtree, Konnor Perrin and Kya Perrin.
A Celebration of her life will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Hope Hospice Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Born in Connellsville, PA on January 12, 1944 she was the daughter of the late John Robert and Geraldine (LaPorte) Porter.
Mrs. Perrin had been an Administrative Assistant at George C. Moore Co., Imperial Wallpaper and Mystic Color Lab. She was a member of the Ashaway Junior Homemakers and Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
Besides her loving and devoted husband of over 56 years she will be sadly missed by her two children; Scott W. Perrin his wife Caighln and Diann N. Perrin. She was the loving grandmother of Adam Cadow, Emily Crabtree, Konnor Perrin and Kya Perrin.
A Celebration of her life will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Hope Hospice Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 3, 2020.