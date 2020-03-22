|
Sarah Edna Armstrong, 93, of Ashaway, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Friday March 20, 2020. Born in Westerly, on February 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Herbert W. Maggs.
She was an Ashaway town fixture as you could always seeing her walking around town enjoying the outdoors. Most of all, she loved her family and she will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Sarah is survived by her son Herbert W. Armstrong and daughter Susan E. Brewington; her grandchildren K.C. Brewington, Sarah Armstrong, Tracey Nichols and Amie Nichols. She was preceded in death by her siblings.
A graveside service will be held privately by the family. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly RI, is assisting the family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 22, 2020