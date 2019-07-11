The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory
64 Friendship St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2352
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory
64 Friendship St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
111 High Street
Westerly, RI
View Map
Sarah (Lorello) Gentile


1926 - 2019
Sarah (Lorello) Gentile Obituary
Sarah (Lorello) Gentile, age 92, passed away on July 8, 2019 at the Westerly Hospital. She was born on July 22, 1926 in Tusa, Sicily, Italy to the late Antonio Lorello and Rosa (DiMarco) Lorello. She married Domenico Gentile on April 29, 1950 in Tusa, Sicily, Italy. He predeceased her in 2007. She was predeceased by her six siblings, Antonio, Laura, Orazio, Annunziata, Guiseppe, and Rosario Lorello all of Italy.
Sarah worked at American Velvet and Yardneys in Stonington, CT. For over fifteen years. She worked as a seamstress at ElGee Garmet in Westerly, RI, her true passion. But most of all she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, who always put herself before others.
She is survived by her two daughters, Catherine Kimmel (William) of Westerly and Rosemary Perrotta (Richard) of Mystic, CT, five grandchildren, Daniel Kimmel (Morgan) of Windemere, Florida, Jeffrey Kimmel (Kristen) of Melrose, MA, Melissa Gencarelli (Joseph) of Westerly, RI, Michael Perrotta (Laura) of Salem, New Hampshire and Brian Perrotta of Mystic, CT, Her eight great-grandchildren, Logan, Luke, Oliver Kimmel, Mia, Annie, Henry Kimmel, and Gabriella and Mila Gencarelli. She is also survived by numerous friends that she considered family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:00 am. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Calling hours will take place on Friday from 5-8 pm at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on July 11, 2019
