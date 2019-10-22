|
|
Scott P. Martell (Scottie) loving son passed away Oct. 15, 2019 at the age of 22. Scottie was born Thanksgiving Day 1996 to Scott B. Martell and his mother of unconditional love Patricia (Vars) Martell. After graduating from Westerly High School, he attended Three Rivers College to pursue a certificate in computer aided drafting. Scott had an interest in the stock market where he dabbled in day trading, stocks, and crypto currencies. He loved the Los Angeles Lakers and the New England Patriots. Visitation will be held Thursday Oct. 24, 2019 at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen 53 Norwich New London Tpke. Uncasville from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be made to any mental health organizations in Connecticut or Rhode Island of the donor's choice. Please visit www.www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019