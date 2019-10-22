The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Martell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Patrick "Scottie" Martell


1996 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Patrick "Scottie" Martell Obituary
Scott P. Martell (Scottie) loving son passed away Oct. 15, 2019 at the age of 22. Scottie was born Thanksgiving Day 1996 to Scott B. Martell and his mother of unconditional love Patricia (Vars) Martell. After graduating from Westerly High School, he attended Three Rivers College to pursue a certificate in computer aided drafting. Scott had an interest in the stock market where he dabbled in day trading, stocks, and crypto currencies. He loved the Los Angeles Lakers and the New England Patriots. Visitation will be held Thursday Oct. 24, 2019 at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen 53 Norwich New London Tpke. Uncasville from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be made to any mental health organizations in Connecticut or Rhode Island of the donor's choice. Please visit www.www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Allen Funeral Service
Download Now