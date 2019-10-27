The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Kateri Tekakwitha
427 Stanhope Rd
Sparta, NJ
View Map
Sergio M. DeLauro, Jr., 72, of Westerly, passed away at his home, the Westerly Health Center, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late Sergio M., Sr. and Anna DeLauro.
Sergio worked as a self-employed salesman and loved spending time with his family. He loved playing cards, especially Cribbage. He was also an avid New York Yankees fan.
He is survived by three children, Michael DeLauro, Nicholas DeLauro and his wife Ashley, all of Westerly and Matthew DeLauro and his wife Rachel of Charlotte, N.C. Sergio also leaves his sister Carole Sobiechowski and her husband Tony of Sparta, NJ; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph and sister Mary.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, 427 Stanhope Rd., Sparta, New Jersey on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 12 noon. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
