Seth Martin Tulman, 76, of Westerly, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ann Clarissa (Kitchen) Tulman and together they shared 52 years of marriage. Born in 1943 in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Nathan and Alfreda (Kossoff) Tulman.
In his youth, he had been a part of a rocketry team in CT that was profiled in the NY Times. Seth later joined the Air Force, and while stationed at RAF Bentwaters, he met the woman he would marry. In his working life he continued his interests in electronics and technology. His career included working for Olivetti and owning a computer consulting business.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to so many, especially his Christ Church family. Seth's commitment to his faith led to decades of lay leadership and service within Christ Church, including roles as a member of the Vestry, and tenureships as Senior Warden, Sacristan and Verger. He traveled for ten summers doing service work in Navajoland, which left a profound impact on his heart and a Stetson on his head that became his calling card. Seth's strong sense of service and practicality was balanced with a notoriously keen sense of humor. If you knew him, he would want to assure you that this obituary is not a prank.
Besides his wife Mary, he leaves his daughter Sarah Jesudason and her husband Basil; grandchildren Nathan and Beatrice; his brothers Richard Tulman and wife Cindy Rutledge and Jon Tulman and his wife Rev. Kathryn; his nieces Emily Tulman, Jenna Wysokowski and her husband Jeff, Alyssa Bruner and her husband Adam; his wife Mary's sisters and their families in England. He also leaves behind his Christ Church family.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of his service to the church, memorial contributions can be made to the Seth Tulman Memorial Fund, c/o Christ Church, 7 Elm St. Westerly.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4-7pm at Christ Church, 7 Elm St. Westerly. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Christ Church at 2:00pm. The family wishes that for all services, guests please wear vibrant, joyful colors, and share stories in celebration of Seth's life.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 29, 2019