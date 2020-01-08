The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory
64 Friendship St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2352
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
111 High Street
Westerly, RI
Sharon L. (Bruno) Jones


1946 - 2020
Sharon L. (Bruno) Jones Obituary
Sharon L. (Bruno) Jones, 73, of Oak Street, Westerly, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday morning, January 4, 2020 at the Westerly Health Center. She is survived by her husband, Peter A. Jones of Westerly, her daughter, Kristin Davis Bendfeldt and her husband Brian of Mystic, her grandchildren Brandon and Jenna Bendfeldt.
Sharon was born in Westerly on February 18, 1946, the daughter of the late James and Dominica (Capizzano) Bruno. Sharon was predeceased by her siblings Gloria Panciera, Eleanor Chimento, Dr. Charles Bruno, Arlene Griswold and James Bruno Jr.
Sharon was a beautician and waitress for many years in Westerly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am to celebrate her life. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Funeral services are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
