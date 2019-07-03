Sharon Louise (Williams) Coon, 83, a lifelong resident of Hope Valley and Rockville passed away peacefully at home with her family on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Roland Coon, Sr. Sharon was born in Westerly, RI on August 5, 1935 to Arthur "Fiddlin' Pete" Williams and Helen (Baton) Williams.

Sharon was a sweet lady with a big heart. She cared for others and helped in any way that she could. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was often called the "Hat Lady" as each year she made over 100 hats to donate to churches and veteran's charities. Sharon had a passion for crafting, sewing and painting and was very creative. She used these talents nearly every day working for Kay-Dee Handprints for 40 years. Her talents continued into the kitchen as well making cakes for all occasions, especially wedding cakes. She was an avid reader. She loved to spend time talking about the "good ol' days" when life was simple. Sharon also loved attending concerts and listening to music, especially Rhythm & Blues, Willie Nelson and of course Elvis. She loved collecting Elvis memorabilia and visited Graceland twice. She will be remembered for her big beautiful smile, great laugh, and strong will, never complaining about anything, but most importantly for being an amazing mom and grandmother.

She leaves her children Jill M. Coon, Jolene L. Coon and Keith R. Coon all of Hope Valley; her step-children Roland S. Coon, Jr. of Montana and Beth Sherman of New Hampshire; a grandson Mason Dourado of Colchester, CT and wife Stacy; two great-grandchildren Jason and Mason, Jr.; her sisters Lynnette Dallas, Tammy Schumann, Tina Williams, Linda Fortune and Mary Ann Peabody; several step-grandchildren and adopted grandchildren to include Angela Durfee, Angelique Vargas, Jan Perry, Jason Scarber, Sally Carowsley, Greg and Bobby Bitgood, Rebecca Lee Mailloux and her two children and Meadow Reynolds; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her son Kevin Coon, step-daughter Lisa Scarber, sister Roberta Matteson, and brother Billy Ryan.

The family would like to thank all the amazing staff and nurses who have helped her over the past months: South County Visiting Nurses, especially Joanne and Jen, Hope Health and Hospice, especially Megan and Rachel, South County Surgical, Dr. Barrett and especially our cousin Gail Coon, who helped us care for our mother.

Funeral services will be held privately by the family. S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St., Hope Valley is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com

She will be missed eternally. We love you Ma! See you on the other side. Published in The Westerly Sun on July 3, 2019