Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Sherri L. (Bramble) Fallon, age 56, of Skunk Hill Rd., Hope Valley, RI, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 15, 2019 after 12 years of courageously fighting against breast cancer. Born on November 24, 1962 in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of Lori (Saccoccio) Bramble and the late Clifford Bramble. She was a graduate of Coventry High School class of 1980. Married on October 6, 1984 in Coventry, RI, she was the beloved wife of 35 years to William P. Fallon.
After devoting most of her married life to the success of her children, her interests turned to traveling with a special love for time spent at the beach. From her birth to her death, she left a lasting impression on people around her, reaching others in a meaningful and positive way. Sherri's compassion and ambition were contagious to all, always striving to make everyone around her better. Referred to as a second mother by many in the community, she thoroughly enjoyed her work as an opportunity to help others while working at the local YMCA. Sherri loved trips to Fenway Park and was an avid supporter of the Red Sox.
Besides her husband, left to honor Sherri and remember her love is her mother, Lori Bramble of Coventry, RI; her three children, Zachary P. Fallon, MD and his wife Alexandra Spilsbury, MD of Brooklyn, NY, Joshua W. Fallon and his wife Nicole of Rockville, RI, and Emily R. Fallon of Wakefield, RI; three brothers, Clifford Bramble of Georgia, Bill Bramble of Warwick, RI and Greg Bramble of Cranston, RI and a sister, Kristine Bramble of Florida. Sherri was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alfred Saccoccio and Linda (Dubis) Saccoccio.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Sherri touched are invited to the IANNOTTI FUNERAL HOME, 415 Washington St. (Rte. 117), Coventry, at 11:00 am on Friday, March 22, 2019 to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. The family will greet visitors from 4-8 pm on Thursday, March 21 at Iannotti's Funeral Home. Donations in Sherri's name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (www.dana-farber.org/gift) would be appreciated.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham & Women's Hospital, specifically Dr. Nancy Lin, MD and Christine Agius, NP for their continued attentiveness, dedication, and care that gifted us the past 12 years to spend with Sherri.
iannottifh.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
