|
|
Shirley A. (Cooper) Farrell, 85, of Stonington, CT died Thursday, October 03, 2019 at the Westerly Hospital following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late James K. Farrell.
Born in Fall River, MA Shirley was the daughter of the late Thomas Cooper and Estelle Perrin Cooper. Shirley was a graduate of Durfee High School class of 1951. Following high school, Shirley attended the Trusdale Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her RN. Shirley spent many years working as a Registered Nurse where she touched the lives of so many, both professionally and personally.
Shirley married after nursing school and moved first to Wyoming and eventually settling down in Watch Hill Rhode Island with husband, the late Patrick Joseph Donahue. There they would have three children while running a bed and breakfast named "Edge Hill Guest House." Shirley made many lifelong friends during this time. In 1978 Shirley and her children settled in Stonington Connecticut.
A talented artist, Shirley continued to make beautiful oil paintings throughout her life and into her elder years.
Shirley enjoyed traveling and cooking. A true New Englander, Shirley loved the Red Sox and the New England Patriots. She loved her family and cherished the time spent with them, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children, Sean P. Donahue, Erin Martley and her husband, Richard Barnaby Jr. and Colin T. Donahue all of Stonington; step-daughter-in-law, Julie Farrell of Stonington; three grandchildren, Bridget and Olivia Donahue and Liam Martley all of Stonington; two step-grandchildren, Shelby Farrell and Jamie Burnside; and a great-grandchild, Case Burnside. She was predeceased by her first husband, Patrick J. Donahue and a step-son, James B. Farrell.
Her family will receive relatives and friends Friday, October 11th from 5-8 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home Route 1 in Mystic. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 am at St. Mary Church in Stonington. Following the mass, her burial will be held privately.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019