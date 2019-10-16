|
Shirley E. (Richardson) Kulik Lavery was born Sept. 4, 1936 in Spfld., MA to the late Raymond and Virginia (Pardee) Richardson. She died surrounded by her loving children on Oct. 6, 2019.
Shirley was a graduate of W. Spfld. High School who married Myron Kulik, Jr. then raised their three children; Linda (Kulik) Scribner, Cheryl (Kulik) Knapik and Jonathan Kulik.
She was proud of her work as a school crossing guard for the town of W. Spfld., MA, retiring her well-deserved badge #1 after many years of service. Shirley also ran a successful dog grooming business.
She later remarried Samuel Lavery of W. Hartford, CT, then moved permanently to Charlestown (Quonnie) R.I.
Shirley enjoyed reading, playing board games, ceramics, porcelain doll making, quilting, needle point, gardening and traveling with Sam.
She leaves behind her three children and their spouses; Linda and Roderick Scribner, Cheryl and David Knapik, Jonathan and Tammy Kulik, her grandchildren Elysia (Scribner) Vitterito, Garrett and Kendall Knapik, Jonathan Kulik, Jr., Michael Geoffroy and her great grandchildren.
She also leaves behind her lifelong friend Patricia Quimette, her close friend Janet Strange, as well as her younger brother Grant Richardson, her nephews, great nieces and nephews and their children.
Most importantly she will be missed by her four legged constant companion "Fancy".
All services will be private.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 16, 2019