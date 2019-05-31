Shirley J. (Regester) Pendleton, 84, formerly of Ashaway, RI passed away May 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at South County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, North Kingstown RI, after a long battle with Alzheimers disease recently complicated by a stroke. Born July 23, 1934 in Westerly, RI, she was the eldest daughter of the late Malcolm & Dorothy (McCarron) Regester and wife of the late Joseph B. Pendleton, Sr.

Shirley is survived by her sister Maxine and husband Paul Clauson, her children Janet and husband Reggi Kenyon, Michael and wife Regina Pendleton, Kathleen and husband Brian Woodford, Timothy and wife Donna Pendleton. She is also survived by her brother-in-law George Daland and daughter-in-law Dawn (Pendleton) Rothholz, several nieces and nephews and many other loved ones. She was predeceased by her eldest son Joseph B. Pendleton Jr. and her sister Dorothy Daland.

Shirley was proud grandmother to Luke Pendleton & his fiancee' Rachel, April and her husband Phillip Baker and Nicholas Pendleton, also a great grandmother to Connor Baker, Mason Baker and Declan Baker.

A service will be held at 10am on Monday, June 3rd at Gaffney Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly followed by interment at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic CT. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

The family is grateful to South County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Kindred Hospice for all their support and guidance during this difficult time. A special thank you to her loving caregivers and the Grace Note Singers.