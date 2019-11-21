The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Shirley M. Lance Obituary
Shirley M. Lance, 90, of Westerly, passed away peacefully at The Westerly Hospital on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 after a brief illness.
The daughter of the late Morris and Hattie Goody, she was born in Manchester, NH. She was married to Tom Lance, Jr. on January 12, 1947. The enjoyed 51 years of marriage before his passing in October, 1998.
She is survived by children, Cheryl Lance, Robin Williams and Tom (Jean) Lance; grandchildren, Steven William, Jennifer (Juston) McMahon, Alex Williams and Tricia Lance; great-grandchildren, Lance, Caleb, Carter Williams and Cole McMahon. She is also survived by her brother Louis Goody and several nieces and nephews.
Following the passing of her husband, Shirley enjoyed time with the family, reading and playing cards or Bingo with friends at the Westerly Senior Center.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home on Saturday at 11am. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Westerly Senior Center, 39 State St., Westerly, RI 02891. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 21, 2019
