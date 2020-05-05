Sister Mary Angelus Gabrielle, RSM, 93, a Sister of Mercy for 75 years died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Fred Gabrielle and Mary (Cofone) Gabrielle. She was predeceased by two sisters, Christine Esposito, Eleanor Capizzano, a half-sister Joyce Ruggiero and by her brother Fred Gabrielle. She is survived by half-sisters Anna Mann, Angie Gencarella, Rita Pellegrino and half-brother David Gabrielle, as well as nephews Frank Capizzano (Kay), David Capizzano (Cathy), and Stephen Esposito (Beatrice), and a niece, Mary Ellen Capizzano.
An Italian girl born in Westerly, she was considered to be a "bella ragazza" (a beautiful girl). Popular with many, her wit, energy and spirit charmed everybody. These attributes followed Sister Angelus wherever she taught. She served at a number of Rhode Island and Massachusetts schools. She was also a competent principal at St. Augustine's in Newport and St. Peter's, Warwick. This last ministry at St. Peter's brought her a new loving community. Here she became "La Bella Sorella" (the beautiful sister) loved by many whom she loved in return. This mutual love was reflected by the "Lumen Gentium" award she received while in her nineties. She really was a bright light and will shine on in the hearts of many.
A private burial service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly, RI. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for Sister Angelus at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 5, 2020.