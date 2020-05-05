Sister Mary Angelus was a unique treasure. She was my teacher at St. Matthew's School in Cranston, many years ago, and my mother became good friends with Sister during those years...they were both Italian. My daughter and I visited Sister after she retired in Warwick, and my wife and I visited Sister a couple times recently at Mount St. Rita's in Cumberland, always bringing her some Italian goodies, and greatly enjoying the little time we spent with her...always so sweet, so humble, and so thoughtful, an incredibly remarkable human being...she is always in our prayers. Our sadness is so deep for her loss, but this wonderful and holy nun will always remain in our thoughts and prayers. Some can be friend to kings and queens, presidents and heads of state, but my great honor will always be my friendship with Sister Angelus, God's humble servant. May her soul rest in peace...God Bless Sister Angelus.

Lou Rhyner