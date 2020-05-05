Sister Mary Angelus Gabrielle, RSM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sister Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Mary Angelus Gabrielle, RSM, 93, a Sister of Mercy for 75 years died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Fred Gabrielle and Mary (Cofone) Gabrielle. She was predeceased by two sisters, Christine Esposito, Eleanor Capizzano, a half-sister Joyce Ruggiero and by her brother Fred Gabrielle. She is survived by half-sisters Anna Mann, Angie Gencarella, Rita Pellegrino and half-brother David Gabrielle, as well as nephews Frank Capizzano (Kay), David Capizzano (Cathy), and Stephen Esposito (Beatrice), and a niece, Mary Ellen Capizzano.
An Italian girl born in Westerly, she was considered to be a "bella ragazza" (a beautiful girl). Popular with many, her wit, energy and spirit charmed everybody. These attributes followed Sister Angelus wherever she taught. She served at a number of Rhode Island and Massachusetts schools. She was also a competent principal at St. Augustine's in Newport and St. Peter's, Warwick. This last ministry at St. Peter's brought her a new loving community. Here she became "La Bella Sorella" (the beautiful sister) loved by many whom she loved in return. This mutual love was reflected by the "Lumen Gentium" award she received while in her nineties. She really was a bright light and will shine on in the hearts of many.
A private burial service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly, RI. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for Sister Angelus at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
May 4, 2020
Sister Angelis was a very special friend to my mother and father in law,they loved her dearly and she was always present at our family occasions . Many of my beautiful family memories include her.Mom and Dad will be so happy to see her in heaven.
Jeanne
Friend
May 4, 2020
She was loved by many and will be missed for many years to come. No one was as caring as she. Rest In Peace.
Lisa Franchetti
Student
May 4, 2020
Sister Mary Angelus was a unique treasure. She was my teacher at St. Matthew's School in Cranston, many years ago, and my mother became good friends with Sister during those years...they were both Italian. My daughter and I visited Sister after she retired in Warwick, and my wife and I visited Sister a couple times recently at Mount St. Rita's in Cumberland, always bringing her some Italian goodies, and greatly enjoying the little time we spent with her...always so sweet, so humble, and so thoughtful, an incredibly remarkable human being...she is always in our prayers. Our sadness is so deep for her loss, but this wonderful and holy nun will always remain in our thoughts and prayers. Some can be friend to kings and queens, presidents and heads of state, but my great honor will always be my friendship with Sister Angelus, God's humble servant. May her soul rest in peace...God Bless Sister Angelus.
Lou Rhyner
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved