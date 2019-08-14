|
|
Stanley Coucill, 86, formerly of Crestview Drive in Westerly, RI, died peacefully on July 31, 2019.
Born in Westerly, RI on December 11, 1932 he was the son of the late James and Mary (Morley) Coucill.
Stanley worked for McQuades Marketplace in Westerly as a Purchasing Manager for many years before retiring.
Mr. Coucill served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict.
He will be sadly missed by his two nieces Linda Capalbo of East Greenwich, RI and Kathleen Bergmann of Omaha, NE. He also leaves his six great nephews and nieces; Kevin Capalbo, Peter Capalbo, Robert Bergmann, Richard Greene, Colleen Wenzl and Samantha Bergmann. He was predeceased by his two brothers and sister, James and John Coucill and Kathleen Nardone and two nephews, James Greene and Great-nephew Daniel Greene.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at River Bend Cemetery, Beach St. Westerly, RI. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019