Stanley J. Zaremba, 91, died January 24, 2020 at home in Pawcatuck, CT. Beloved husband of Shirley (Murray) Zaremba for 70 years. They have 2 children, Bonnie Stewart (Michael) and Ronald Zaremba (Marjorie); Grandsons Ronald Zaremba (Christine and Ben) and Jeffrey Zaremba (Zachary).
Stanley was a lineman for Narragansett Electric for many years. He was an outdoorsman. He loved the sport of hunting and his yearly trips with his hunting "Buddies".
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza, #1803, East Hartford, CT 06108
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 30, 2020
