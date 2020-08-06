Stanley Steven Chudecki, 90, born in New Britain, Connecticut, son of Adolph and Emily Chudecki (Szyka) and the beloved husband of Alice (Sawka) Chudecki went to eternal rest on August 4, 2020. Married for 66 years, he shared his life with loving family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his daughter, Diane Nicol and her husband Marc of Westerly, RI, his four grandchildren; Jeremy and Kristen Fusco of Manchester, CT; Jessica and Eric Bodman of Bolton, CT; Christine and Shawn Gessay and Michael and Emily Nicol, both of South Windsor, CT. He leaves three great-grandchildren, Maxwell Fusco, Benjamin Gessay and Sophia Nicol. He also leaves his sister, Bertha Carlone of Middletown, CT. Stanley was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Chudecki and his wife Pauline, and two sisters, Anne Sobieraj and husband Stanley, Monica Chudecki and his niece Marlene Sobieraj. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he loved dearly.
Stanley attended Sacred Heart School, New Britain High School and Hillyer College. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council in Windsor, CT and Westerly, RI. He worked at Stanley Works, United Technologies and Syncor Corporation.
Stanley enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, bowling, boating, fishing and playing cards. He was a fan of UConn's men's and women's basketball, the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics and the Giants and the New England Patriots.
There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Clare Church, 4 Saint Clare Way, Westerly, RI on Friday, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend special thanks and blessings to all of the Hope Health Hospice staff for their wonderful care and support over the past 7 months. They are truly our angels on earth.