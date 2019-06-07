Stanton Joseph Terranova, Sr. ("Butch"), passed away in the early morning hours of June 5th, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the husband of Diane (Mistrik) and together they shared 36 wonderful years together, of which 23 years were in marriage.

He lived his whole life in Westerly, born on August 10th, 1933 as the fourth child to the late Diana Stanton and Joseph Terranova. Besides his parents, Stanton follows in death his three sisters, Diana Gilmore, Lois Terranova and Jane Lawson.

He was a devoted and loving father to his children Bonnie Conroy, Stanton Terranova, Jr., and Sheila Beattie (Thomas), and to his step-children Laura Granato, Michelle Morrone (Kevin), and Amy Friend (Brady). He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren who gave him much pride and joy – Garrett (Gwendolyn), Stephen (Valentina), Kevin and Sean Conroy, Stanton James Terranova, Esq., Caralyn Granato, Andrea, Matthew and Caitlin Morrone, and Nash and Whitney Friend. His nieces, nephews, and friends were a big part of his life where he made everyone feel like close family.

From electrician to successful businessman, Stanton made Westerly a place people chose to live and visit. He had several prominent businesses, of which Stanton Realty and the Pleasant View Inn (1965-2013) were his highlights. He grew every venture with fair practices, his welcoming personality and unique smile. Along with his businesses, he was a founder of the Misquamicut Beach Fire District beaches, and a member of the Westerly Yacht Club, Lions Club, IBEW, and Free Mason Society; he was passionate about his cars and boats – rebuilding them to perfection.

Stanton was loved for his gracious and true nature, his love of life and his sense of adventure. He is known for never turning anyone away who was in need of help and he will be forever held in the hearts of all who loved and knew him. He left us with these words. "My life has been full of good friends and good times."

A service celebrating his life will be held at Central Baptist Church, 16 Elm Street, Westerly, RI at 10 AM on Monday, June 10th, 2019. Burial procession to Riverbend Cemetery will follow. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, June 9th, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home on 121 Main Street, Westerly, RI. Contributions in Stanton's memory may be made to the Westerly Land Trust, PO Box 601, Westerly, RI 02891 or to the Avondale Chapel, 11 Avondale Rd, Westerly, RI 02891.

His family wants to thank Drs. Sandoval, Bourganos, Mancini, Duhig, and Leddy, as well as their caring staff, for all the wonderful care given to Stanton through the years. We also thank the Westerly Hospital, where in his final days, he was met with compassionate care by all the nurses and physicians in the intensive care unit.

