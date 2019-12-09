The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Stanton Joseph Terranova Jr.


1960 - 2019
Stanton Joseph Terranova Jr. Obituary
Stanton Joseph Terranova, Jr. died December 5, 2019. He was born on May 30, 1960 to Stanton Terranova and Shirley (Quattromani) Terranova.
He leaves behind his son, Stanton James Terranova, his two sisters, Bonnie Conroy and Sheilia Beattie (Thomas) both of Westerly, four nephews and many cousins and dear friends.
He built his life in Misquamicut and loved the beach.
He will be remembered for his generous nature, kindness and sense of humor. Stanton loved animals and contributions in his name can be made to Westerly animal shelter (SUFA, 33 Larry Hirsch Lane, Westerly).
Family and friends will gather on Wednesday the 11th of December at the Cooked Goose (92 Watch Hill Rd, Westerly) 4-6pm.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
