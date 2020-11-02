Stella J. Bednar (nee Radomski) of North Stonington, CT and formerly of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY and Burlington, VT was called by our Lord on October 30, 2020.

Born on June 3, 1936, Stella married Martin W. Bednar on January 29, 1956 and lived in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY for 35 years until her husband's death in 1991.

She worked in the retail sector for many decades, including a self-owned home improvement business in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. She was quite fond of gardening, bird watching, poodles and baseball (especially the New York Yankees). Stella also had wonderful talent for painting, photography and creating floral arrangements.

Stella moved to North Stonington in 1999 and was a dynamic parishioner of St. Pius X church in Westerly, RI. She had previously lived in Burlington, VT where she served as a Eucharistic minister and on various church councils at Christ the King church.

Stella is survived by her 4 children, Martin (Arlean) of North Stonington, CT, Thomas (Marla) of Raleigh, NC, Randall (Anita) of Mount Airy, MD and Virginia Poccia (Clark) of Dobbs Ferry, NY. Stella was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Delores and Veronica and two brothers, Robert and Thomas. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Stephen.

Her family was the focal point of her life and the source of great joy. Most of all, Stella loved and was devoted to our Lord and our Blessed Mother. This was abundantly evident in the countless gifts of kindness that she was well known for. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stella's memory to St. Pius X church (Westerly RI), the St. Vincent DePaul Place (Norwich, CT) or the Westerly animal shelter.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial at St. Pius X Church 44 Elm St. in Westerly, RI on Thursday, November 5th at 10:00 am followed by a private interment at Mount Hope cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store