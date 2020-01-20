|
Stella S. (Koczkodan) Novak, 97, of Hope Valley, RI died peacefully on Thursday January 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late William P. Novak.
Born in North Bellingham, MA on February 18, 1922 she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Helena (Rucz) Koczkodan.
Stella had a strong work ethic throughout her long life and she had been employed at the former Bradford Dyeing Association and retired from Kenyon Piece and Dye. She was a life- long communicant of St. Joseph Church in Hope Valley.
Proud of her Polish heritage she enjoyed going to Polka dances and was enthusiastic and devoted New England Patriots Fan.
Mrs. Novak will be sadly missed by her two children; Barbara A. Brown and her husband Robert of Richmond, RI and William V. Novak and his wife Monica of Bath ME. She also leaves three grandchildren, Jonathan Novak, Annie Kribs and Abigail Davenport and several nieces and nephews and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grand- daughter, Catherine and her brother Vincent A. Koczkodan.
Stella's family would like to thank her nephew Tom and his wife Dee for the kindness and visits they made to her during her illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 1105 Main St. Hope Valley, RI. Calling hours Tuesday evening from 4-7 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. Burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hope Valley Ambulance Corp. PO Box 205, Hope Valley, RI 02832
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 20, 2020