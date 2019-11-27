|
|
Stephen E. Liese, 33, of Hopkinton, RI, passed away suddenly on November 21, 2019.
He was the beloved son of Martin E. and Sandra L. Liese, brother of Martin W. and uncle of Mars A. Liese.
A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly starting at 12:30 p.m. with a Service to immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 30. Burial will be private. For the full obituary go to www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 27, 2019