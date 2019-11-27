The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Stephen E. Liese, 33, of Hopkinton, RI, passed away suddenly on November 21, 2019.
He was the beloved son of Martin E. and Sandra L. Liese, brother of Martin W. and uncle of Mars A. Liese.
A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly starting at 12:30 p.m. with a Service to immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 30. Burial will be private. For the full obituary go to www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
